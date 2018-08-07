Wayne Cooper 8.06.2018

One sad note this morning. Atascadero icon Wayne Cooper died August first.

Cooper was active for many years with the Atascadero greyhounds. He also co-founded the Lighthouse Foundation. Wayne was born in San Luis and grew up in Carissa Plains. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 tomorrow morning at Colony Park community center on Traffic Way. The family is requesting that those who attend wear orange, gray, or blue. In lieu of flowers, you’re asked to make donations to the Atascadero greyhound foundation or the Lighthouse foundation.

Wayne cooper, dead at the age of 73.