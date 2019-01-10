Weather 01.10.2019

A break today, from the wet weather of 2019. After the fog dissipates, we’ll get sunny skies today, then a little rain tomorrow afternoon.

The monsoon resumes Sunday. Showers Sunday, turning to rain Monday through Thursday of next week. We may get another two inches of rain next week.

So far in Paso Robles, rainfall has reached 4.7 inches for the season beginning October first. That surpasses the average of 4.4 inches.

You may remember, John Lindsay saying this would be a moderate el Nino this winter.

So far this rainy season, Paso Robles and the north county is tracking a little above average, if next week’s forecast for rain all week proves accurate, the additional 2” will push the north county way beyond the rainfall average at that point in the season.