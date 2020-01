Forecasters say we’ll enjoy sunshine for the next few days, but look for rain on Thursday. The likelihood, 100%.

There’s about a 10% chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but then it jumps to 100% by midday on Thursday. That storm will pass quickly and we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday. It may be windy this week in the north county.

Along the coast, gale force winds and an 11-13 foot northwesterly swell. They’ll grow to 15 feet on Thursday afternoon and night.