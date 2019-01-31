Weather 1.31.2019

Did the rain awaken you this morning?

A big downpour in the north county around three thirty this morning. The rain will continue this morning, then lighten up tonight, but we’ll get rain off and on through Monday. The heaviest rainfall in the north county expected tomorrow and Saturday. Nearly an inch each day.

Rainfall in the north county already above average for the season, which is just over six inches in Paso Robles. We’ve received almost seven inches so far.

At last measurement lake Nacimiento was about 20% of capacity. This current series of storms may augment that by as much as 50%.