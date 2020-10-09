Weather 10.09.2020

The weather in the north county will stay cool through the weekend. Forecasters say it will feel more like October. Next week, we’ll see another warming trend, with temperatures reaching the mid 90’s by the middle of next week. The chance of rain this weekend, pretty slight. 12% tonight and tomorrow night. We’ll have more on the weather coming up in a few minutes.

The cooler temperatures helping firefighters along the coast. The Dolan fire is now 98% contained. It’s burned 125 thousand acres. Fire officials report that the conditions and containment remains unchanged. The cooler temperatures giving firefighters the opportunity to get the upper hand in that fire.