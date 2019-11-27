Weather 11.27.2019

Did you get much rain at your place overnight?

The heaviest rain fell in the early morning hours in the north county. The city of Paso Robles recorded 0.86 inches. The San Francisco bay area got the brunt of the storm in the early evening hours. Because of all the spin outs on I-80, the CHP closed parts of the freeway.

Power went out at Oakland international airport, frustrating travelers who had to pack into one terminal and try to find their flights.

The rain helped firefighters battling the cave north just north of Santa Barbara. That fire burning just over 4,000 acres.

Forecasters say we’ll get rain this morning, and occasional showers this afternoon.