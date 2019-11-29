Weather 11.29.2019

Weather today will be sunny after morning clouds. Highs this afternoon near 50.

Tomorrow, the rain returns. A 90% chance of precipitation. We’ll get showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day tomorrow. Then showers Sunday through next Sunday. You might say the atmospheric river returns to the north county.

John Lindsey of PG and E says rain fall totals tomorrow through Monday may reach 3-9 inches in San Luis Obispo county, greater rainfall at higher elevations.

But today, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies.