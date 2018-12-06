Weather 12.06.2018

Forecasters say we may see a few showers this morning, then mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

Rainfall from the most recent storm ranged from two tenths of an inch in Shandon, to three tenths in Templeton to three quarters of an inch on Rocky Butte, just east of Cambria.

Today about a 20% chance of rain, decreasing to 10% tonight and tomorrow. Mostly sunny through the weekend, although a lot of snow is expected to accumulate in Atascadero for Winter Wonderland tomorrow night. It will be cold and clear Saturday for Vine Street Victorian Christmas in Paso Robles.