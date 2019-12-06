Weather 12.06.2019

You may see some sunshine today in the north county, but we’ll get showers beginning around ten or eleven tonight. A 70% chance of rain overnight, tapering off tomorrow. Light rain tomorrow morning.

Then cloudy skies with a few scattered showers tomorrow afternoon.

Overall, Paso Robles has received about 4.2 inches of rain so fair this season. We’re above the average for this point in the season, and we may get another half inch tonight.

The recent rains have inspired Los Padres national forest officials to lift bans on campfires and barbecues. There’s sufficient moisture to reduce fire risk. Some restrictions remain in force, however. You’re strongly encouraged to exercise caution while you’re out enjoying the forest.