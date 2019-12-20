Weather 12.20.2019

The weather will be going through some dramatic changes in the next week.

Today will be sunny with highs into the upper 60’s. Then, the first in a series of storm fronts moves in over the north county.

Cloudy skies tomorrow, and a good chance of rain on Sunday. We may receive about 4 tenths of an inch of rain Sunday.

Sunshine Monday and Tuesday, and then another colder storm front arrives Christmas Day. Weather forecasters say we may get over one half inch of rain Christmas Day. And that’s when the freezing level will drop to about 3,000 feet. We may see snow at higher elevations.

A white Christmas a very real possibility at the higher elevations in the north county.