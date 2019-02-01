Weather 2.01.2019

The first day of February, and it’s safe to say the local groundhogs will not be seeing their shadows tomorrow. Cloudy skies with wind and rain later today and tomorrow. Then, rain off and on through Tuesday, but the heaviest rain fall is later today and early tomorrow. We may get up to two inches of rain by tomorrow night.

PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay calls the storm headed our way “one of the most intense storms he’s every seen.” Gale force winds and rain will turn to showers by tomorrow afternoon. He says total rainfall could range between two and four inches.

In the sierra, snow pack measured yesterday by the state department of water resources puts the snow pack at fifty inches. That’s 98% of average. That measurement taken yesterday at the Phillips station, which is near Echo summit.