Weather 2.07.2019

Weather still a hot topic in the north county.

After 2-4 inches over the weekend, people are now talking about the cold temperatures and scattered snow earlier this week. Forecasters say we’ll enjoy sunny skies again today, and then gathering clouds tomorrow.

Temperatures this morning dropped into the mid 20s in some areas overnight, so again we have black ice on many road ways this morning. You’re advised to drive defensively.

Yesterday, more than a dozen collisions occurred because of the icy roads.