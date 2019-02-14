Weather 2.14.2019

Did you get some lightning at your place early this morning? Flashes of lightning lit up the sky over the north county around 4:30 this morning. Forecasters calling for rain wind and thunderstorms today.

Yesterday, a 50-foot pine tree fell on an apartment building on Amapoa avenue in Atascadero. About 2,000 PG and E customers lost power yesterday in San Luis Obispo county. Some in Paso Robles lost power north of Linne’ road, and a few west of Atascadero and south of highway 41 experienced loss of electricity. Power outages may continue as gusty winds push tree limbs onto power lines in the north county.

John Lindsay of PG and E says wind gusts reached 55 miles per hour yesterday. We’ll have more on the weather forecast coming up.