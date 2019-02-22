Weather 2.22.2019

Snow, sleet, hail, and sunshine. The north county got a little of everything yesterday afternoon. Snow fell yesterday on 46 east near the county line. There was also some light snow on the Cuesta Grade yesterday and hail in Paso Robles.

For the first time in eight years, the county is no longer experiencing drought conditions. That’s according to the US drought monitor. The entire central coast region is not experiencing drought for the first time since 2011. About 67% of the state is now free of the drought. Although the rainfall has improved, the county’s groundwater basins are still vulnerable.

Forecasters say we’ll now enjoy sunny skies for the next week.