Weather 2.26.2019

Mostly cloudy weather today with rain beginning shortly after midnight. Then rain will persist through tomorrow.

Rainfall totals in the north county are way above average. Rocky Butte just east of Cambria usually has about 25 inches of rain this time in the rainy season. This year, it’s over 35 inches. On the average, Paso Robles is about 8” at this point in the rainy season. It’s now around 12 or 13 inches, depending on where you measure it. Santa Margarita is usually around 15 inches at the point. This year it’s about 22 inches.

We may get another inch of rain tomorrow, which means 2-3 inches at Rocky Butte. Again mostly cloudy skies today, then the rain begins early tomorrow morning More on the weather forecast coming.