Weather 2.28.2019

A respite from the storm today, but beware the ides of March. Today, cloudy skies and scattered showers. Tonight only a 10% chance of precipitation. Increasing to 20% tomorrow. Then, another storm arrives Saturday. This one is more intense than what we’ve seen this week. Thundershowers on Saturday, tapering off Sunday. Mostly sunny skies Monday and then more rain next Tuesday and Wednesday.

North county reservoirs holding steady. Lake Nacimiento at 69%. San Antonio at 32%, but those should get a lot of run-off this weekend. What an improvement this month. February second, lake Nacimiento was only 33%. San Antonio 18%. Now up to 69 and 32% respectively. More on the weather forecast coming up.