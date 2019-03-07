Weather 3.07.2019

A let-up in the rain for the next few days. Showers a couple days, but mostly sunny or partly sunny weather for the next week.

During the thunderstorms Tuesday night through yesterday morning there was a lot of lightning. PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay says the southern California, central coast region recorded about 4,500 lighting strikes, including 2,500 cloud to ground strikes. He says that’s pretty rare locally. Some county residents lost power during that storm activity.

Highway one remains closed between Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide in Big Sur. That’s due to significant slide activity in both areas.

The recent rains have greatly impacted local reservoirs. Lake Nacimiento now up to 75% of its capacity. February 2nd, it was only 33%. San Antonio lake now up to 35%. That’s up from 22% on february 2nd. The run-off will trickle into those two reservoirs over the next few days. We’ll have more on the weather coming up.