Weather 3.08.2019

Forecasters say we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies today, about a 10% chance of rain. Same tonight, partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Tomorrow, about a 40% chance of precipitation tomorrow afternoon. The impact of this week’s atmospheric river still manifesting in the north county.

Yesterday a man drove his pickup into deep water on North River road where the Estrella river runs over the roadway. The truck got stuck and sat out there most of yesterday. That stretch of North River road was closed yesterday because of high water in the Estrella river.

Same for Airport road where the Estrella river pours over the roadway about 4 miles north of the airport.

More good news at local reservoirs. The water level at lake Nacimiento jumped yesterday from 75-78% of capacity. The level on February 2nd was only 33%. San Antonio lake now up to 35% of capacity. Santa Margarita lake at 103% of capacity.

More rescues this week from the swollen rivers. On Wednesday, Atascadero crews rescued five people, five dogs and a cat from their squatters camp in the Salinas riverbed Wednesday. The five people became stranded on an island in the river when the water came up. Two engines, an ambulance, a CHP helicopter and two rescue crews helped evacuate the squatters and their pets from the island in the middle of the river near 6900 Sycamore road. It took swift water rescue equipment to get those people and their pets safely off that island.

Forecasters say we’ll get a few showers this weekend, but it will be mostly sunny all of next week. More on the weather coming up.