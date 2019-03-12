Weather 3.12.2019

Sunny and windy today in the north county. We’ll see sunshine through next Monday.

The run off continues to fill local reservoirs. Lake Nacimiento now up to 81% of capacity. San Antonio lake up to 37%.

The weather has challenged north county high school baseball and softball teams. Templeton softball team couldn’t play late last week because of wet field conditions. Today, the Paso Robles softball team is scheduled to play Atascadero in their first conference game. Is the field ready? Bearcat softball coach Billy Tidwell telling KPRL yesterday afternoon that they’ll check the field this morning, and decide if Paso Robles can host the game. Because of all the recent rain, the outfield is like a swamp. We’ll let you know at noon today what they decide. They may play that game in Atascadero.