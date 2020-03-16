Weather 3.16.2020

Forecasters say we’ll get more rain today in the north county. They’re predicting we’ll get around one half inch today. Rain this morning tapering off to a few showers later today. There is potential for heavy rainfall at times, particularly in the morning hours. High temperatures around 50 degrees.

The showers will taper off tonight and tomorrow. We’ll get showers tomorrow and then scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Saturday. Then more showers on Sunday thru Tuesday of next week.

We’ll have rainfall totals for the north county later this morning. The average for this time of the season in Paso Robles is about 10 and a half inches. Last tabulation we had received about 7.3 inches, but the recent rainfall has brought us up about another inch. We’ll get the official rain fall from the city later this morning.