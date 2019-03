After threatening late yesterday, the rain began early this morning over the north county. Around 4:00 a deluge soaked Paso Robles and sent run-off down the streets to the Salinas river bed.

Forecasters say we’ll get showers today, but mostly sunny skies tomorrow, and continuing through the weekend.

As for levels at local reservoirs, lake Nacimiento jumps up to 84% of capacity Monday. San Antonio holds at 38%. Today’s rain may move those reservoir levels up a point or two.