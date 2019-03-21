Weather 3.21.2019

Forecasters say we may see some showers this morning. Those will dissipate (around 8) and we’ll enjoy mostly cloudy skies today. Then early Saturday morning we’ll see showers again. Over half an inch of rain fell yesterday in most parts of the north county. More than that at higher elevations.

8 tenths of an inch in Templeton.

Cambria received about an inch.

About one half inch in Atascadero.

One point seven tenths in Santa Margarita.

Paso Robles about one half inch of rain, depending on the location.

Rocky Butte east of Cambria received 1.8 inches of rain.

PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay says we’ll get another storm next Tuesday and Wednesday which he says is looking pretty significant.