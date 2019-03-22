Weather 3.22.2019

Forecasters say we’ll see cloudy skies today, and light rain beginning late tonight. That light rain will continue tomorrow morning, but it will stay pretty warm. Highs today and tomorrow in the mid 60’s.

The next significant storm arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. About a 25% chance of rain on Tuesday, increasing to 75% on Wednesday. PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay calls it a significant storm early next week.

This week’s precipitation raised the water level at lake Nacimiento slightly. It’s now up to 85% of capacity. San Antonio holds steady at 38%. A great improvement from early February.