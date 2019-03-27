Weather 3.27.2019

Showers today in the north county, tapering off later today. PG and E’s John Lindsay says rainfall will total between one quarter and three quarters of an inch in most areas.

Lindsay says the rain showers could continue until this afternoon. He says we may get strong winds this afternoon as well. After this precipitation, we’ll likely enjoy sunny skies for a few days. Sunshine tomorrow through next Thursday, and the mercury will be going up in the thermometer. Temperatures up to the mid 70’s this weekend.

Forecasters say the next rain will not arrive until next Friday, April 5th.