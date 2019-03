How much rain did you get at your place yesterday?

Totals varied from a few tenths of an inch to greater than one half inch. Many in the north county received a good downpour around 8-9 last night.

Forecasters say we’ll now enjoy sunshine for the next week or so. Temperatures this weekend will reach the upper 70’s. Green grasses will continue to grow, and roses may finally start blooming.

No rain is in the forecast until Friday, April 5th.