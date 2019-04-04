Weather 4.04.2019

A slight chance of rain today, about 20%. Increasing to 55% by three tomorrow afternoon. Then diminishing Friday night. About a 30% chance of rain Saturday morning. Then cloudy skies through Monday. Sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. A 40% chance of showers again next Thursday. “April showers, bring May flowers”.

According to T.S. Eliot. April is the cruelest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain.

We may get more spring rain tomorrow.