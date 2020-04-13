Weather 4.13.2020

Forecasters calling for sunshine this afternoon, after morning cloudiness. Temperatures will increase the next few days, reaching 77 on Wednesday. Sunshine is forecast through the rest of this week.

PG and E meteorologist John Lindsey says that after the recent rains, April is becoming a good month for the north county. Paso Robles averages about seven tenths of an inch of rain in April. So far this month, the city has received nearly an inch and a half of rain. Double the average. And there’s a chance we’ll get more rain in April, but not this week.