Weather 4.17.2019

Spring has sprung in the north county.

A few light showers yesterday, but we should enjoy sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70’s. Tomorrow, temperatures will reach the mid 80’s.

Unfortunately, grass pollen is very high for the next few days. This has been a tough spring for allergies in the north county. At night, however, there’s a remarkable meteor shower. The Lyrid meteor shower will continue for about seven nights. The peak is Sunday night and early Monday morning. More on the weather forecast coming up.