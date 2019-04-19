Weather 4.19.2019

Easter weekend will be sunny in the north county, but a little cooler than we said yesterday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70’s. Then it will warm back up again early next week. We’ll see temperatures in the upper 80’s Tuesday.

Easter events this weekend….

Paso Robles held its Hop To It event last Saturday, with honored guest, Jan Hopp.

Cambria has an Easter egg hunt 8-10 Sunday morning at Shamel park.

Caycuos has an Easter egg hunt Saturday morning at ten at Hardie park. The Cayucos dog parade is Saturday at noon at the Cayucos pier.

In San Luis Obispo, there’s an egg scavenger hunt tomorrow morning from 11 to noon at Laguna Lake park. The special bunny may make an appearance. (no mention of Easter in San Luis.)

Easter Sunrise Services will be held in several locations on Easter Sunday, including Chapel On The Hill near Shandon.