Forecasters say we’ll see sunny skies after cloudy skies this morning.

Increasing clouds tonight with about a 50% chance of rain late tonight. We may get some thunderstorms tomorrow morning. About a 50% chance of rain tomorrow. There’s also about a 20% chance of showers Saturday afternoon. Then mostly sunny skies through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at local reservoirs, the water level remains at about the same level. Lake Nacimiento is at 83% of capacity.