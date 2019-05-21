Weather 5.20.2019

Did you get any drizzle at your place this morning?

The city of Paso Robles reporting over a half an inch of rain fell on the city over the weekend. The totals for this season, 20.55 inches of rain. Greater than the average. The average in Paso Robles from 1942 to 2014….14.11 inches.

Over the weekend, the sierra received about a foot of new snow. The storm flooded the streets of Stockton. About an inch and a half of rain fell on north Stockton in one hour on Sunday.

Here in the north county today, forecasters say we’ll see a few clouds this morning, but sunshine this afternoon. Then mostly sunny skies through Saturday.