Weather 5.20.2019

How much rain did you get at your place over the weekend?

Rainfall ranged from four tenths of an inch in Atascadero to eight tenths in Creston. About one half inch of rain in Templeton, Santa Margarita and Paso Robles. On the north coast, Rocky Butte received 1.2 inches of rain. Eight tenths of an inch fell on Cambria.

Forecasters say we’ll see a few clouds today, but wind this afternoon.

Possibly some showers tomorrow, and then another low pressure system may bring cloudy skies and rain showers on Thursday.