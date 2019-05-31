Weather 5.31.2019

Are you ready for a sunny weekend?

Forecasters say we’ll see mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70’s Saturday and Sunday. About a 20% chance of rain Saturday evening, otherwise mostly sunny skies for the next ten days. Next week, temperatures will reach 90.

At the lakes, the reservoir levels are holding. Lake Nacimiento dipping yesterday to 79% of capacity. San Antonio holding at 42%. The levels at each lake up dramatically since last fall, because of the wet rainy season.