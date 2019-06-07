Weather 6.07.2019

A warming trend this weekend in the north county. Today will be in the upper 80’s.

Tomorrow in the low 90’s. Sunday temperatures will be close to 100 degrees.

Next week temperatures will be in the mid 80’s to low 90’s. No rain in the next week’s forecast.

Meanwhile in the sierra, the snow pack is double the average. Run off expected to be robust this summer as that snow melts and trickles down the mountains to streams and rivers.

Lake Nacimiento is now 78% of capacity. That’s nearly double what it was in late fall. San Antonio lake is 42% of capacity, which is a great improvement over the level eight months ago. We’ll have more on the weather forecast coming up.