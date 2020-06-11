Weather 6.11.2020

Was it hot enough for you?

The high temperature in Paso Robles was 100, although some areas of the north county recorded hotter temperatures.

93 in Santa Margarita

97 in Templeton

98 in Atascadero

It reached 96 degrees in San Luis Obispo.

And at the San Luis airport, a high of 97 set a new record at the airport. The previous high was 96 degrees set back in 1979.

Then the winds shifted and that brought the temperatures at the airport down to 93 degrees.

NORTH COUNTY WEATHER…

Sunny with highs in the mid 90’s. NW winds 5-10 mile per hour.

Overnight, clear with lows in the mid 50’s, SW 10 – 20 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 80. W winds 15-25 miles per hour with occasional gusts to 40 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for cooler weather this Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 80’s, then back up to 100 on Monday.