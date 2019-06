If you thought it was hot this week in the north county, you’re right.

Record breaking heat in Paso Robles.

On Tuesday, the high temperature was 103 degrees at the Paso Robles airport. That broke the record for the date set back in 1979. The previous record was 102.

John Lindsey of PG and E says the average high temperature for the month of June is 87.5 degrees. Lindsey says, “it’s definitely warmer than normal.” He says we’ll see a cooling trend throughout the county as the weekend comes.