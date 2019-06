Forecasters say we’ll enjoy sunny weather through the fourth of July, but high temperatures will remain in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Forecasters say next Monday, we’ll see temperatures up around 93, otherwise, high temperatures will hover just below 90 through next week.

Winds from the NW will continue for the next few days 10-20 miles per hour, primarily in the afternoon hours.

It looks like weather will be perfect for the fourth of July parade next Thursday in Templeton.