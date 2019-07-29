Weather 7.29.2019

Now that the fair is over temperatures are expected be cooler for a few days.

High temperatures expected in the mid 90’s until Friday. We’ll see weekend temperatures near the century mark, and then another cooling trend next Monday.

John Lindsay of PG and E says the long range forecast through October, is for warmer weather than we usually see for early fall.

Part of the reason is a couple of weak monsoon events this past month, that reduced the marine layer. The climate prediction center is advertising that warmer than typical condition will continue on the central coast through October.