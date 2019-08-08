Weather 8.08.2019

Sunny weather continues for the next ten days in the north county, but temperatures will remain cooler. Mostly around 90, although next Monday and Tuesday temps will reach the mid to upper 90’s.

Another astronomical phenomenon this week. Jupiter, Saturn and the moon will align tomorrow night. The moon will gradually move closer to Saturn through the weekend. Sunday night, the two heavenly bodies will cross the sky together most of the night. The Perseid meteor shower will return next week, around the 12th to the 24th.