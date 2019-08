The next few days in the north county will hover around 100 degrees, but temperatures will drop again for the weekend.

Tomorrow, the high temperature is expected to reach 103, but then drop into the upper 50’s at night.

We’ll see temperatures drop down to around 80 by Saturday. Hot weather or not, it’s back to school week in the north county. Atascadero and San Miguel school districts start school tomorrow. That’s Wednesday, August 14th. Paso Robles and Shandon schools start Thursday.