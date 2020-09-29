Weather and Dolan Fire 9.29.2020

Sunny and warm today in the north county. High temperatures expected to reach 100 this afternoon. Tomorrow is going to be warmer. Up around 103. Then up around 104 Thursday before a cooling trend begins. By Saturday, high temperatures will be back under 100 degrees. And we’ll see temperatures in the mid 80’s next week.

The hot weather not helping firefighters, but a lot of progress reported along highway one. The Dolan fire is now 71% contained. It has grown only one acre in the past several days. The fire has burned 128 thousand of wilderness along highway one, just south of Big Sur. The anticipated date of full containment is now October 13th. The Dolan fire started back on August 18th. The cause is believed to be arson.

In northern California, Paradise received an evacuation order yesterday because of the threat of the North Complex fire. Butte county sheriff’s officials issued an evacuation for Pulga, and a warning for Paradise. Two years ago, the Camp fire destroyed 18,000 structures and killed 85 people in and around Paradise.

This past Sunday night, winds gusted to more than 70 miles per hour in Butte county. Creating the same dangerous conditions that sparked the fire in Paradise two years ago.