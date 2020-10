October arrives hot, but temperatures will cool down quickly. High temperatures near 103 today and tomorrow. Then a cooling trend begins Saturday.

We’ll see temperatures around 93 on Sunday, and down in the mid 80’s next week.

It was hot on the fire lines yesterday on the Dolan fire, but more progress reported in containing the wildfire along the coast south of Big Sur. The fire is now 87% contained. 125 thousand acres burned.