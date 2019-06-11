Weather and Fires 63.11.2019

More hot weather today in the north county.

High temperatures this afternoon may reach 100, but it will start cooling off in a day or two, and temperatures will be down in the mid 80’s by Friday.

The heat contributing to vegetation fires in the north county. A fire in the Salinas river bed yesterday afternoon forced closure of the Niblick bridge. The bridge was closed around 4:20 and reopened around 5:20.

The cause of that vegetation is under investigation. Recently, homeless campsites were visible in the river bed just south of the Niblick bridge. You may have seen one blue pop-up that was visible from 101 in the river bed behind Kohls.

Around noon yesterday in Shandon, six vegetation fires broke out along Bitterwater road. They burned a total of 120 acres. The fires caused by a vehicle pulling a chain. Sparks caused those fires yesterday along Bitterwater road.