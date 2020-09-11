Weather and Fires 9.11.2020

Sunny after morning fog and low clouds in some areas, but we’ll see smoke and haze through the weekend.

The smoke and haze is coming primarily from the Dolan fire burning over on the coast along highway one, south of Big Sur. That fire has grown to 111 thousand acres in steep terrain. It is only 26% contained.

Ash from the Dolan fire is falling all over the central coast, particularly the north county.

The Creek fire on the slopes of the sierra growing even faster. It has now burned 176 thousand acres. It is now 6% contained. The Creek fire started Saturday in Fresno county, and grew into the Sierra National forest. So far, 361 structures destroyed. That includes residential, commercial and others.

1336 fire personnel are assigned to the Creek fire, still burning out of control in Madera and Fresno county.