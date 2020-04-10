Weather and Frogs 4.10.2020

The sounds of spring. Frogs celebrating the recent rains at Turtle Creek in Paso Robles. The creek getting enough water to host a couple mallard ducks yesterday.

Today, however, we’ll see a change in the weather with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60’s. That sunny weather will continue, but temperatures will reach the low 70’s this weekend.

Forecasters say we’ll see temperatures reach the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies all the way through next week. More on the weather forecast coming up.