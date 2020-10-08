Weather, Fire & Corn Maze 10.08.2020

Are you missing that hot weather? Like 118 degrees? Do you miss that? Today, highs will be in the upper 70’s.

This weekend it will get back up to the mid 80’s on Sunday, but otherwise, the cool weather continues. A 10% chance of rain on Friday night.

The cool weather helping firefighters on the Dolan fire along highway one inland to Fort Hunter Liggett. That fire is now 98% contained.

The recent hot weather producing some healthy corn for the corn maze at the River K Pumpkin Patch. Zach Kunze says the corn is looking pretty good.

The corn maze is ready for you at the River K Pumpkin Patch on North River road in Paso Robles.