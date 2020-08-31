Weather & Fire Updates 8.31.2020

This week will start out cool, but by the weekend, we’ll see temperatures get back over 100. Forecasters saying we’ll see temperatures reach 104 by Saturday.

The recent cooler temperatures helped fire-fighters battling wildfires in California. On the coast just south of Big Sur, the Dolan fire continues to burn out of control. It’s burned 28,000 acres along highway one, ten miles south Limekiln state park on highway one. It’s now 25% contained.

The Carmel fire is now 94% contained. It’s burned 7,000 acres and destroyed 35 homes.

The River fire, just south of Salinas, has burned 48,000 acres. It’s now 93% contained.

The CZU lightning complex fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties has burned 85 thousand acres. It’s only 35% contained.

The SCU lightning complex fire has burned 377 thousand acres in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. It’s 50% contained.