Weather Forecast 3.23.2020

A lot of standing water on the roadways this morning, after a deluge last night in the north county. Paso Robles receiving about one half inch of rain late yesterday and overnight. For the season, we’ve received 10.6”. The average for this point in the season is 11 inches.

Forecasters say we may get some showers this morning, then cloudy this afternoon.

We’ll see sunshine Tuesday, then more showers Wednesday and Thursday.

The long range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Friday through Wednesday of next week.

We’ll have more on the north county forecast coming up.