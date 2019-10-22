Weather Forecasters 10.22.2019

Weather forecasters and utility companies are predicting high winds in northern California which may require utilities to shut off power to some areas.

The areas with elevated risk includes parts of northern California and the Sierra Nevada foothills north and east of the Sacramento valley. PG and E may proactively cut power in 17 northern California counties. Those include El Dorado, Placer, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo and Yuba counties.

If a public safety power shut off is necessary, it’s expected to be smaller in size than the one which occurred October 9th. That lasted several days in some areas of northern California. So far, there have not been any specific warnings for San Luis Obispo county. Warnings of power shut offs issued over the weekend in Santa Barbara county were not implemented. But residents are cautioned to be prepared to live without out power, if that becomes a necessity. We’ll have more on what to expect weather wise.