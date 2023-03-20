Weather News 03.20.2023

Weather and its impacts remain the top story in the north county.

We still have road closures on highway 41 connecting Atascadero and Morro Bay. Souza Construction is working on the mud and rock slides there. So far, they’ve removed about 6,000 yards of dirt from the slide. They have another 10,000 yards to go. That’s according to Caltrans. Crews are working seven days a week on that closure from dawn to dusk. They hope to get it reopened by next weekend, but it may be reopened before then.

Highway one remains closed north of Ragged Point. That may remain closed for weeks.

Chimney Rock remains closed where part of the roadway washed out during the storm. No word when that will be repaired.

